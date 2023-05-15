Brain Health Retreat Rooms help Dubuque students deal with stress and anxiety

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) About a year and a half ago, the Dubuque Community School District created special rooms for students to simply take a break and relax from the street of the school day.
They are called Brain Health Retreat Rooms. The rooms are in the three Dubuque public High Schools, including Hemptead, Senior and the Alta Vista, alternative high school campus.
KWWL-TV News first reported on the Brain Health Retreat Room at Hempstead soon after it opened. This month, for Mental Health Awareness month, we returned to Dubuque to check up on the mental health initiative, with a trip to Dubuque Senior High School.
Stress and anxiety impact young children and teenagers. Johns Hopkins All-Children's Hospital puts it at 8% to 10% right now.
The room provides a safe and relaxing environment. It's kind of a mental health decompression chamber of sorts, complete with privacy lounge chairs, mood lighting, and calming music.
Of the room, Sophomore Abby Gauf says, "It's my safe space while I'm at school."
Abby adds, "To be completely honest, when I first came here, I wasn't at the stage where I am at now, where I can control my anger and my feelings. I'm able to express how I feel about a lot of things now."
Abby says, "More the less, it has helped me become more of who I want to be. It has helped me view myself better and like I said before, express my feelings, which I was not able to do before."
Brain Health Retreat Room Liaison, Kristin Nolen, coordinates what happens inside the room at Senior.
Kristin says, "Anxiety is the number one struggle we're working with. We sent out a video to the entire school, just letting teachers and students know what this room was, what it was not, and letting them know that it was an open safe space for students to come into. The, they're able to open up about that anxiety and we're able to identify different problem-solving skills or coping skills, in order for them to work through that anxiety."
Mike Cyze, Communications Director for the District, "We've had great luck with our brain health retreat rooms. We're thankful for the support of Debi Butler, who has been so forward-thinking to help us create these spaces. Our rooms are staffed with professionals that can give students that space to step away, to refocus, and recenter and when they go back to the school day, they can take it on so they can see the results when they leave the room."
Kristin says, "We average around 25 to 30 students a day. Uually, game days are a little bit heavier. Test days are also a big one, where that can fluctuate a little bit higher, just because of the stress that is going on. Speech day is a big one too. Students kind of struggling with those speech days, because it is difficult to speak in front of your peers. So, having that opportunity to have a space to come down after giving their speech and taking some deep breaths and getting back to class is extremely beneficial for students."
Abby adds, "There are students here that don't talk about how they feel
whatsoever, and they hold it deep inside. I used to be one of those students."
"The room itself," she says, "has helped me a lot. It has gotten me through some stuff. Being in here is just really calming and I want other students to feel the same way and teachers as well."