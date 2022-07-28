Brain-eating amoeba confirmed at Southwest Iowa lake after swimmer dies from rare infection

TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - Iowa's Department of Health and Human Services along with the Department of Natural Resources have confirmed the presence of a brain-eating amoeba at the Lake of Three Fires.
The amoeba, naegleria fowleri, was suspected after a Missouri resident got sick and later died from the infection after swimming in the lake earlier this month. It has been closed since then.
Naegleria fowleri is commonly found in warm freshwater like lakes, rivers, ponds and canals. Though it is extremely rare, it can cause primary amebic meningoencephalitis; a brain infection that may result from water containing the amoeba rushing up the nose and reaching the brain.
This was the case for the swimmer who died after infection.
With testing now complete, the DNR will reopen the beach at the Taylor County lake on Thursday, July 28. Signs will be posted to inform swimmers of the amoeba's presence and the risk of PAM.
A total of 31 cases have occurred in the United States from 2012 to 2021. Researchers said that low number makes it difficult to know why so few people have been infected compared to others who used the same or similar waters during the same time period.
State officials said they don't have plans to further test additional recreational waters. The HHS and DNR recommend Iowans assume the parasite is present and limit the amount of water that goes up your nose to help reduce your risk of infection.