Boys State Soccer First Round 1A/2A

DES MOINES(KWWL)--Top seeded Grundy Center-Gladbrook Reinbeck chased a third win over Waterloo Columbus this year to open up in the 1A field --
And for the second time in the postseason -- Ty Nolder scores on a throw-in as this skims off a Sailor defender -- and it's 1, zip Rebels just seconds in --
Looking to add another later -- but the laser by Austin Betts is saved by Emerson Hahn --
But he wouldn't get the next one -- Aiden Hunemiller turns and hammers it inside the post -- GCGR later added two more as they move on 4, nothing --
Aiden: "Coming into this last year the substate we lost, but we had that pressure on our home field. I feel like we had the same pressure here and I feel like we handled it pretty well."
Rebels get the winner of Des Moines Christian and West Branch --
and this was all DMC -- Aaron Alferink gets the best of the keeper in the early going -- 1, nothing Lions --
Later a great individual effort by Grant Dunn nets another as West Branch bows out early 4, nothing --
On the other side -- 8 time champion Iowa City Regina got 2 first half goals from Jack Hoover --
and did everything they needed in the second half -- Dylan Vittetoe with the save -- keeps them up one, nothing on West Liberty --
Then the Comets Joshua Zeman with a good look to tie it -- but flies it just high -- Regina survives 2, 1 as Rick Larew's club moves on to face Western Christian --
Rick: "They don't go as deep as we do and I was hoping to tire them out and that's what happened in the first half. We got a couple goals in a row they were starting to show some fatigue, and in the second half I thought we might get another one or two with the wind at our back and that sort of thing, but to their credit they just stuck right in there and wouldn't give us an inch."
Center Point Urbana -- Eastern Iowa's only hope in 2A -- found the going rough against second seeded Heelan --
Early first half -- the Crusaders Alejandro Suarez scores from a tough angle -- they took the quick lead --
Minutes later -- that's Jesse Castillo guiding one in -- and that was it for the Stormin Pointers -- as they fall 5 to 0 --