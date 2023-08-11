Boating Without Owning A Boat Through Freedom Boat Club

(LANSING) At the outset, let it be known the author of this article loves boating, and has purchased three new boats over the past 38-years.
There was a time when you could buy a new, open bow, runabout family boat, with the trailer, for around $9,000.
Sure, that was in back the early to mid-eighties, but, the price certainly seemed fairly reasonable back then.
Over the years, like everything, new boat prices have gone up significantly.
For example, if you do just a quick online check of 2023 new boat prices, here are two examples.
A 2023, 21-foot Stingray, $58,465. A 23-foot Stingray goes up to $80,638.
While some will pay cash for that new boat, most will not.
Financing that new $58,465 boat over 10-years would add some $23,000 to the cost through interest paid, not to mention the monthly payment of around $681 over those 120-months.
You would end up paying more than $80,000 for a boat which will be ten years old when your loan is finally paid off.
Yes, it will finally your boat, free and clear. But, you will own a 10-year old used boat, with likely well over 300 hours on the engine.
Across the country these days, families are trying an alternative to actually buying and owning a new boat. They are joining boat clubs.
In Iowa, the Freedom Boat Club has at least three locations now.
There's a Freedom Boat Club in Lansing, at S $ S Boat Rentals on the Mississippi Rover.
The Freedom Boat Club of Northern Iowa is located at Clear Lake and there is a Freedom Boat Club at Lake Oboboji.
On a recent trip to Lansing, I watched S & S Boat Rentals owner, Blake Schoh, get a boat ready for a river trip.
It was a 23-foot, Cypress Cay pontoon boat, with a 115 horse Mercury outboard engine. It would be driven by Freedom Boat Club member, Maryann Baldwin of nearby Desoto, Wisconsin.
On a warm and humid Tuesday, Maryann and six close friends took advantage the mid-week river traffic, which is practically non-existent compared to a typical busy weekend.
Blake gave Maryann some last-minute instructions and then, sent the seven women off for a day of river cruising. I will point out, Maryann is a fairly experienced boat driver, so, she didn't really need much instruction.
So, why a boat club? While they are not for everyone, boat clubs do have some advantages to at least consider, especially those financial considerations mentioned above.
As a boat club member, there will usually be an initiation fee, and then, a monthly charge.
However, on the convenience side, there is no trailering, no maintenance costs, no marine or docking fees, no winterization or storage, no annual insurance cost.
Boat clubs also offer boating education.
Typically, when you lease a vehicle, you need to be careful not to go over the annual mileage, or you'll face a steep, extra charge, at the end of the lease.
Boat Clubs are pretty much the opposite. The more you use a boat, the more cost-effective it becomes. Most boat clubs offer an unlimited number of boat reservations as part of club membership.
Boat club membership is not limited to your area. A Freedom Boat Club membership from Iowa is honored at any Freedom Boat Club in the United States or overseas.
Boat clubs also offer a wide variety of boat styles and sizes for usage.
One disadvantage is when you go to schedule a boat, the boat you want isn't available this time. That could be frustrating.
Boats clubs are certainly worth considering, depending on your family goals when it comes to boating. Check out The Steele report segment from Lansing