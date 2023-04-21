Board of Regents approves UNI dome renovation plan

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The University of Northern Iowa Athletic Department is a step closer to a new and improved football facility, with the Iowa Board of Regents having approved the plan to modernize the UNI Dome.
The renovations are set to cost around $50 million divided into three separate phases.
The first phase begins in Fall of 2023, which will include replacing the Dome's fabric roof, reconstructing the west entrance and building new and expanded suites throughout the venue. This phase is estimated to cost $20 million.
Phase two of the project will focus on upgrades to the bowl and resurfacing of the indoor track. This phase is also estimated to cost $20 million.
Phase three will be centered around updates to the sound system and graphics in the building. This final phase is estimated to cost around $10 million.
Additionally, the Board of Regents also approved increased rates for residence halls and meal plans at all three public universities. The rates will go up 4.2% at the University of Iowa, 3.9% at Iowa State University and 3.3% at the University of Northern Iowa.