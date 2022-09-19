Black Hawk County Public Health Director Resigns

Waterloo (KWWL) - Black Hawk County Public Health Director Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye is stepping down.
Her resignation is effective October 21, according to a press release from the county health department.
“It has been an honor of a lifetime to have led this health department. Together, we have achieved much,” Dr. Egbuonye said in an email to staff.
Board of Health Chair Reverend Dr. Mary Robinson says she wishes Dr. Egbuonye the best.
“We are very appreciative of all the hard work Dr. Egbuonye has done over the past six years. She provided the Department with impeccable leadership, as it underwent reorganization, during the Pandemic, and with other supportive services," said Dr. Robinson.
Dr. Egbuonye will stay in Iowa and is will move into a leadership position with Molina Healthcare of Iowa.
The Black Hawk County Health Department said Deputy Director Kaitlin Emrich will oversee the department during the transition.