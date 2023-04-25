 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east-central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Black Hawk Bridge and Highway 82 closed due to flooding concerns

By DJ Stewart

LANSING, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Black Hawk Bridge and Highway 82 are closed due to flood concerns and will be closed for at least a week, according to the Lansing Police Department.

In a Facebook post from the police department, they said, "Black Hawk Bridge and Highway 82 (the dike) have been closed and will be for at least a week. We will be moving the South Front closure north starting at Center. So Center to Walnut will now be closed by noon. Please do not crossed barricaded roads. We do not want to cause any further unsafe conditions."

The news comes as several communities across the Mississippi River prepare for flooding.

On Monday, Governor Kim Reynolds issued disaster proclamations for the counties of Allamakee, Clayton, Clinton, Des Moines, Dubuque, Jackson, Lee, Louisa, Muscatine and Scott.