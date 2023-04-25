Black Hawk Bridge and Highway 82 closed due to flooding concerns

LANSING, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Black Hawk Bridge and Highway 82 are closed due to flood concerns and will be closed for at least a week, according to the Lansing Police Department.
In a Facebook post from the police department, they said, "Black Hawk Bridge and Highway 82 (the dike) have been closed and will be for at least a week. We will be moving the South Front closure north starting at Center. So Center to Walnut will now be closed by noon. Please do not crossed barricaded roads. We do not want to cause any further unsafe conditions."
The news comes as several communities across the Mississippi River prepare for flooding.
On Monday, Governor Kim Reynolds issued disaster proclamations for the counties of Allamakee, Clayton, Clinton, Des Moines, Dubuque, Jackson, Lee, Louisa, Muscatine and Scott.