...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into
Thursday Morning...

.A winter storm will impact the area with rain transitioning to
snow overnight Wednesday and lasting into Thursday morning.
Moderate to at times heavy snow accumulations are possible,
especially towards northeast Iowa. A brief period of 1-2 inch per
hour snowfall rates will be possible overnight with impacts to
the morning commute expected.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches possible.

* WHERE...Central to Northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Bishop Garrigan beats Dike-NH 62-46 in battle of top ranked Girls Basketball Teams

DIKE(KWWL)--Bishop Garrigan beat Dike-New Hartford 62-46 in a battle of top ranked Girls' teams.  Bishop Garrigan the number one ranked team in One-A hands Dike-NH the top ranked team school in 2A its first loss of the season.