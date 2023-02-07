DIKE(KWWL)--Bishop Garrigan beat Dike-New Hartford 62-46 in a battle of top ranked Girls' teams. Bishop Garrigan the number one ranked team in One-A hands Dike-NH the top ranked team school in 2A its first loss of the season.
Bishop Garrigan beats Dike-NH 62-46 in battle of top ranked Girls Basketball Teams
Tags
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today