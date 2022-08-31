Bill's Pizza & Smokehouse set to close in September

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Bill's Pizza & Smokehouse in Independence is set to close its doors on September 9th.
The announcement was made in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
"It's official, we have had the privilege of serving northeast Iowa for 25 years," said Bill Versluis in the post.
"My staff and I would like to thank all of our great customers that we have come to know over the years! It's with a heavy heart that I say that September 9th will be our last day in business. We hope you can get out and use any remaining gift cards by then. Thank you for your support!"
A reason for the closure was not given in the post.