Bill's Pizza & Smokehouse set to close in September

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Bill's Pizza & Smokehouse in Independence is set to close its doors on September 9th.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

"It's official, we have had the privilege of serving northeast Iowa for 25 years," said Bill Versluis in the post.

"My staff and I would like to thank all of our great customers that we have come to know over the years! It's with a heavy heart that I say that September 9th will be our last day in business. We hope you can get out and use any remaining gift cards by then. Thank you for your support!"

A reason for the closure was not given in the post.

