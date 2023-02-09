 Skip to main content
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Cedar Rapids, two other Iowa stores

  • Updated
  • 0
Bed Bath & Beyond
By Collin Dorsey

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Bed, Bath and Beyond will soon have only one store left in Iowa.

The retailer announced this week that it would be shutting down 150 locations. The announcement comes just a week after corporate officials announced the closing of 87 stores.

KWWL has learned the Cedar Rapids store is among three in Iowa being closed. The others are in Davenport and Sioux City.

After those three locations close, there will be only one Bed, Bath and Beyond location left in Iowa. That store is located in Clive, a Des Moines suburb.

Last week, the company announced Coralville's store is closing. The Dubuque and Waterloo stores were shut down last year.

