Battle For Betsy Charity fundraising event set for June 24 at the Red Carpet Golf Course

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) An estimated 66,000 Iowans are living with Alzheimer's. That's why 'Battle For Betsy' continues.
"This is our fourth annual year raising funds for the Alzheimer Association Longest Day event, says Battle For Betsy Founder, Abbie McDougall Schrader.
She is talking about the annual Battle For Betsy Alzheimer's fundraiser, Saturday, June 24, at the Red Carpet Golf Course, at 1409 Newell Street in Waterloo.
Of this event, Abbie says, "It started four years ago with a very simple 5k walk and our first year, I think we raised $10,000 just in honor of my Mom whom, at that time, had late-stage Alzheimer Disease."
Abbie's Mom, Elizabeth (Betsy) McDougall of Dunkerton, died of Alzheimer's on October 10, 2021, at the age of 64. Betsy learned she had Alzheimer's at age 58.
Abbie says she was troubled by her Mom's diagnosis and felt the need to do something.
"During that period of my time, I felt angry and I needed an outlet to try to find a silver lining in the situation we were dealing with. So, I became involved in the Alzheimer's Association. Now, I serve as the Committee Chair for the Alzheimer's Longest Day for the states of Iowa and Nebraska."
The 'Battle for Betsy' event June 24 is always a fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association Longest Day event June 21, and part of the annual Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month in June.
The event is moving to the Red Carpet Golf Course to give it room to grow even larger. The past two events have each raised around $40,000 for the Alzheimer's Association in Iowa.
Betsy and Abbie's Dad, Dan McDougall, were married 40 years. Dan said he started noticing Betsy's situation.
Dan says,
"She started to forget things. She was absent minded. We would go for a golf ride and I remember very vividly, she looked at me one time and said, Can I ask you a question? I said sure, and said What's your name?"
He adds, "We had been married for 38 or 39 years. I understood what was happening to her. I also understood that it was, you know, it's not her fault. What was happening was not her fault and there is no reason to get mad. In her family, she had two brothers that died from it."
Dan says Betsy's family knows all too well about Alzheimer's.
"She had a sister who died from it. She has another sister that has it. So, I understood with the family history, it was going to start deteriorating."
Abbie and Dan are grateful for all of the support they received then and still receive today.
"I was fortunate enough to have good support staff around and Hospice was able to help. It alleviated some of the items. At the same time, you can see the slow decline. We had her tested with a psychotherapist for neuro‐psych testing. We tested her four years prior to that and was amazed at how
quickly she had deteriorated."
Abbie says the money raised helps Iowans.
"79% of all the funds raised by the Alzheimer Association goes to care, support, research, awareness and advocacy. So, most of the funds go out to the community, and your proceeds from Battle For Betsy go to the Alzheimer's Association. Yes."
Abbie adds, "The last two years we did 40,000 each year, So, that's becoming a big number to beat. We're hopeful always, every year that we can do it."
Battle For Betsey is adding a new way for Iowans to make a donation to the Alzheimer's Assocation.
The event, which will feature more than 100 auction items, will be using Handbid, the popular mobile-bidding and auction software.
Later this month, contributors will be able to make their bids during Handbid, about a week prior to the Battle For Betsy golf outing and auction on June 24.
Abbie and Dan stopped by the KWWL studios to talk about the June 24 Battle For Betsy event at the Red Carper Golf Couse for this week's edition of The Steele Report.