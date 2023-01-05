Barn and trailer home considered a total loss in Fayette County fire

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A barn, RV, and a trailer home are considered a total loss after a devastating Fayette County fire early Wednesday morning.
The Sumner Fire Department was paged to the barn fire at 12:39 a.m. on Wednesday. The fire was located at 12738 Y Avenue.
Upon arrival, firefighters saw a fully engulfed barn with multiple exposures on all sides. Firefighters had to contact the Westgate Fire Department to bring sufficient water to the scene in order to knock the fire down.
Along with the barn, the fire also claimed an RV and a trailer home that was parked next to the structure. However, no injuries were reported in the fire.
Fire crews spent five hours knocking the fire down.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office, Bremer County Sheriff's Office and Sumner EMS also assisted on scene.