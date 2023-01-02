Average price of gas rises 14.7 cents in Iowa this week for $3.02 statewide average

IOWA (KWWL) -- The average price per gallon of gas rose 14.7 cents this week in Iowa, bringing the statewide average price to $3.02 per gallon, according to the latest GasBuddy survey.
Gas prices in Iowa are 11.5 cents lower per gallon than a month ago, and are also 2.2 cents lower per gallon than a year ago.
The cheapest station in Iowa was priced at $2.35, while the most expensive was priced at $3.99, a difference of $1.64.
The national average price of gas rose 12.3 cents in the last week for a new average price of $3.17 per gallon. The national average is down 22.5 cents per gallon from a month ago. They are also down 9.5 cents per gallon from a year ago.
The national average price of diesel fell 1.4 cents for an average price of $4.67.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.02/g, up 12.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.90/g.
Des Moines- $3.04/g, up 27.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.76/g.
Omaha- $3.08/g, up 20.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.87/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
January 2, 2022: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)
January 2, 2021: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)
January 2, 2020: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)
January 2, 2019: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)
January 2, 2018: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)
January 2, 2017: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)
January 2, 2016: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $1.99/g)
January 2, 2015: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)
January 2, 2014: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)
January 2, 2013: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)