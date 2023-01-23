Average price of gas rises 11.3 cents in Iowa

IOWA (KWWL) -- The average price for a gallon of gas has risen 11.3 cents in Iowa in the last week, marking a $3.21 state average according to the latest GasBuddy survey.
Prices in Iowa are 33.7 cents higher than a month ago, and are also 6.7 cents higher than a year ago.
The cheapest station in Iowa was priced at $2.86, while the most expensive station was priced at $4.11, a difference of $1.25.
The national average price for a gallon of gas rose 11.3 cents per gallon for a $3.39 average.
That price is 30.2 cents higher than a month ago, and is also 7.3 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average for a gallon of diesel also rose 2.6 cents for a $4.60 price.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.32/g, up 11.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.20/g.
Des Moines- $3.15/g, up 15.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.99/g.
Omaha- $3.25/g, up 7.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.17/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
January 23, 2022: $3.15/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)
January 23, 2021: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)
January 23, 2020: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)
January 23, 2019: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
January 23, 2018: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)
January 23, 2017: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)
January 23, 2016: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $1.83/g)
January 23, 2015: $1.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)
January 23, 2014: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)
January 23, 2013: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)