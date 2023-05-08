Average price of gas falls 10.8 cents in the last week; $3.30 statewide average

IOWA (KWWL) -- The average price for a gallon of gas fell 10.8 cents in the last week, making for a $3.30 average price per gallon in Iowa, according to GasBuddy.
Gas prices in Iowa are 12 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and are 70.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The cheapest station in Iowa on Sunday was priced at $2.87, while the most expensive station was priced at $4.08, a difference of $1.21.
The national average price of gas fell 7.5 cents in the last week for a $3.50 national average price per gallon. The national average is down 7.5 cents from a month ago and is 80.7 cents from a year ago.
The national average price of diesel fell 6.3 cents in the last week for a $4.01 average.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.43/g, down 11.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.54/g.
Des Moines- $3.08/g, down 15.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.23/g.
Omaha- $3.25/g, down 11.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.36/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
May 8, 2022: $4.01/g (U.S. Average: $4.31/g)
May 8, 2021: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.96/g)
May 8, 2020: $1.70/g (U.S. Average: $1.83/g)
May 8, 2019: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)
May 8, 2018: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)
May 8, 2017: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)
May 8, 2016: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)
May 8, 2015: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)
May 8, 2014: $3.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)
May 8, 2013: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)