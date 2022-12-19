Average price of gas falls 10.3 cents in Iowa for a $2.86 statewide average

IOWA (KWWL) -- The average price of a gallon of gas in Iowa has fallen 10.3 cents in the last week for a statewide average of $2.86, according to the latest GasBuddy survey.
Prices in Iowa are 56.3 cents lower than a month ago and are also 15.5 cents lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas station in Iowa on Sunday was priced at $2.31, while the most expensive station was priced at $3.58, a difference of $1.27.
The national average price of a gallon of gas has fallen 11.9 cents in the last week for an average price of $3.09.
The national average price is 57.1 cents lower than a month ago, and is also 20 cents lower than a year ago.
Nationally, the average price of diesel fell 14.1 cents in the last week for a new average price of $4.77 per gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $2.85/g, down 16.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.02/g.
Des Moines- $2.63/g, up 1.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.62/g.
Omaha- $2.89/g, down 9.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.99/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
December 19, 2021: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)
December 19, 2020: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)
December 19, 2019: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)
December 19, 2018: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)
December 19, 2017: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)
December 19, 2016: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)
December 19, 2015: $1.96/g (U.S. Average: $2.00/g)
December 19, 2014: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)
December 19, 2013: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $3.20/g)
December 19, 2012: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.22/g)