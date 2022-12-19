 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm and Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

.A powerful winter storm will cross the region over the middle to
latter portions of the week. Confidence is increasing in the
potential for a significant multi-faceted event including
possible blizzard conditions and extreme cold across central
Iowa. Forecast snow accumulations remain uncertain at this time,
but changes in projected snow totals will not preclude the
potential for blizzard conditions due to strong winds and blowing
snow which would render travel dangerous to impossible. Extreme
cold is highly likely as wind chills fall to 20 to 40 below zero
or colder from Thursday through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel interests from late Wednesday through
the end of the week are strongly encouraged to pay close
attention for forecast updates and be prepared to consider
alternative plans.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Winds could gust as high as 40
to 50 mph. Blizzard conditions possible. Extreme cold wind
chills likely.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as
40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Average price of gas falls 10.3 cents in Iowa for a $2.86 statewide average

Gas pump

IOWA (KWWL) -- The average price of a gallon of gas in Iowa has fallen 10.3 cents in the last week for a statewide average of $2.86, according to the latest GasBuddy survey.

Prices in Iowa are 56.3 cents lower than a month ago and are also 15.5 cents lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas station in Iowa on Sunday was priced at $2.31, while the most expensive station was priced at $3.58, a difference of $1.27.

The national average price of a gallon of gas has fallen 11.9 cents in the last week for an average price of $3.09.

The national average price is 57.1 cents lower than a month ago, and is also 20 cents lower than a year ago. 

Nationally, the average price of diesel fell 14.1 cents in the last week for a new average price of $4.77 per gallon.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Quad Cities- $2.85/g, down 16.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.02/g.

Des Moines- $2.63/g, up 1.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.62/g.

Omaha- $2.89/g, down 9.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.99/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:

December 19, 2021: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

December 19, 2020: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

December 19, 2019: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

December 19, 2018: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

December 19, 2017: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

December 19, 2016: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

December 19, 2015: $1.96/g (U.S. Average: $2.00/g)

December 19, 2014: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

December 19, 2013: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $3.20/g)

December 19, 2012: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.22/g)