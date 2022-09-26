 Skip to main content
Average gas prices rise 15.5 cents in Iowa this week

  • Updated
  • 0
Gas pump generic
Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Average gas prices in the state of Iowa rose 15.5 cents in the last week for a statewide average of $3.62, according to the latest GasBuddy survey.

Prices in Iowa are 7 cents higher than a month ago, and are 64.6 cents higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas station in Iowa was priced at $3.09 per gallon, while the most expensive station was priced at $4.29, a difference of $1.20.

The national average price for a gallon of gas rose 3.2 cents this week for an average price of $3.67 per gallon. The national average price is down 17.5 cents from a month ago but is 49.3 cents higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel declined 5.1 cents in the last week for an average price of $4.88 per gallon.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Quad Cities- $3.65/g, up 9.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.55/g.

Des Moines- $3.64/g, up 29.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.35/g.

Omaha- $3.70/g, up 27.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.43/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:

September 26, 2021: $2.97/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)

September 26, 2020: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

September 26, 2019: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

September 26, 2018: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

September 26, 2017: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

September 26, 2016: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

September 26, 2015: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

September 26, 2014: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

September 26, 2013: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

September 26, 2012: $3.83/g (U.S. Average: $3.80/g)