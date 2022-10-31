Average gas prices in Iowa drop 2.9 cents this week; $3.51 statewide average

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Average gas prices in Iowa drooped 2.9 cents this week, marking a $3.51 statewide average price per gallon, according to the latest GasBuddy survey.
Prices in Iowa are 7 cents lower than a month ago, but are 33.2 cents higher than a year ago.
The cheapest station in Iowa on Sunday was priced at $2.99, while the most expensive station was priced at $4.49, a difference of $1.50.
The national average price of gas fell 4.7 cents this week, averaging $3.72 per gallon. The national average is down 3 cents from a month ago, but is 34.4 cents higher than a year ago.
Nationally, the price of diesel dropped 2 cents for an average price of $5.28 per gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.61/g, down 8.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.69/g.
Des Moines- $3.43/g, up 16.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.26/g.
Omaha- $3.50/g, down 0.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.51/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
October 31, 2021: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)
October 31, 2020: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)
October 31, 2019: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)
October 31, 2018: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)
October 31, 2017: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)
October 31, 2016: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)
October 31, 2015: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)
October 31, 2014: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.99/g)
October 31, 2013: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)
October 31, 2012: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)