Average gas prices in Iowa drop 10 cents this week

IOWA (KWWL) -- Average gas prices in the state of Iowa dipped 10.6 cents in the last week, making a new statewide average price of $3.41 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
Prices in Iowa are 17.4 cents lower than a month ago, but stand 24.3 cents higher than a year ago.
The cheapest station in Iowa was priced at $2.84 on Sunday, while the most expensive station was priced at $4.10, a difference of $1.26.
The national price of gas fell 11.9 cents in the last week, making a new average price of $3.64 per gallon.
The national average price is down 16.4 cents per gallon from a month ago, but stands 24.5 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average price of a gallon of diesel dropped 6.7 cents for an average price of $5.28 per gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.54/g, down 9.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.64/g.
Des Moines- $3.25/g, down 18.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.43/g.
Omaha- $3.52/g, down 12.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.64/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
November 21, 2021: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)
November 21, 2020: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)
November 21, 2019: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)
November 21, 2018: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)
November 21, 2017: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)
November 21, 2016: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)
November 21, 2015: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.08/g)
November 21, 2014: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)
November 21, 2013: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.21/g)
November 21, 2012: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)