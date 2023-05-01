 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Windy Conditions and Elevated Fire Danger Today...

Strong northwest winds of 25 to 30 mph, with higher gusts at
times, are forecast from later this morning into the afternoon.
This will create stiff crosswinds on some roads and may blow
about loose objects. The strong winds, combined with relative
humidity falling below 35 percent, will promote an elevated fire
danger today. Any fires that do occur may spread quickly and
become difficult to control. Please exercise caution and heed any
local burn bans.

Dry and breezy conditions are expected again on Tuesday.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Sustained northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts around
50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northern, central and southeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Average gas prices in Iowa drop 10.3 cents in the last week; $3.41 statewide average

  • Updated
  • 0
gas prices

Normally, prices at the gas pump drift lower during the dead of winter as lousy weather keeps Americans off the roads. But something unusual is happening this year: Gas prices are rocketing higher.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

IOWA (KWWL) -- Average gas prices in Iowa fell 10.3 cents in the last week for an average statewide price of $3.41 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Prices in Iowa are 10 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and are 49.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Iowa on Sunday was priced at $2.97, while the most expensive station was priced at $4.09, a difference of $1.12.

The national average price of gas fell 6.3 cents in the last week for a $3.58 average price per gallon. The national average is up 8.2 cents from a month ago, but is 59.6 cents lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel fell 5.3 cents for a $4.07 average price per gallon.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Quad Cities- $3.54/g, down 6.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.60/g.

Des Moines- $3.23/g, down 22.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.45/g.

Omaha- $3.36/g, down 13.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.50/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:

May 1, 2022: $3.90/g (U.S. Average: $4.17/g)

May 1, 2021: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

May 1, 2020: $1.53/g (U.S. Average: $1.77/g)

May 1, 2019: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

May 1, 2018: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

May 1, 2017: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

May 1, 2016: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

May 1, 2015: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

May 1, 2014: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

May 1, 2013: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)