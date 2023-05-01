Average gas prices in Iowa drop 10.3 cents in the last week; $3.41 statewide average

IOWA (KWWL) -- Average gas prices in Iowa fell 10.3 cents in the last week for an average statewide price of $3.41 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
Prices in Iowa are 10 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and are 49.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The cheapest station in Iowa on Sunday was priced at $2.97, while the most expensive station was priced at $4.09, a difference of $1.12.
The national average price of gas fell 6.3 cents in the last week for a $3.58 average price per gallon. The national average is up 8.2 cents from a month ago, but is 59.6 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel fell 5.3 cents for a $4.07 average price per gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $3.54/g, down 6.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.60/g.
Des Moines- $3.23/g, down 22.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.45/g.
Omaha- $3.36/g, down 13.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.50/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
May 1, 2022: $3.90/g (U.S. Average: $4.17/g)
May 1, 2021: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)
May 1, 2020: $1.53/g (U.S. Average: $1.77/g)
May 1, 2019: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)
May 1, 2018: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)
May 1, 2017: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)
May 1, 2016: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)
May 1, 2015: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)
May 1, 2014: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)
May 1, 2013: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)