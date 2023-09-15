Authorities warn of event live stream scam on Facebook

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL) - Independence Police say they have seen an increasing number of fraudulent Facebook livestream links for events like High School football games.
In a typical month, Independence Police Chief David Niedert said he typically gets one or two reports of people being scammed or at least attempted scams.
This week, he said his department has seen several scam links on Facebook purporting to be a video stream of Friday night's homecoming football game between Independence and Decorah. There is no video stream, and the game is only available on the radio.
"A lot of times, they're actually added as either comments to somebody else's page," Niedert said. "They've been trying to get other businesses to co-host with them, and our police department page has gotten five or six in the last week."
By getting a business to share it to their page, Niedert said it makes it look legitimate.
The scams on Facebook often target older Iowans. Scammers usually try to mimic official pages to make their streams look legitimate.
A search of Facebook by KWWL on Friday afternoon found a dozen different streaming links for the game. If you click on a fraudulent one, Niedert said, you won't get to watch or listen to the game, and the scammers steal your money.
"When the person clicks on it, they'll be sent to a page that will show a spinning wheel, and the event starts in 13 seconds that kind of creates that, that hurry nest to try and hurry up and get to the events so you're not missing anything," Niedert said.
Many of the sites will then ask you to create an account.
"Once you do that, you'll put in your information, it will ask you for a credit card number," he said. "The only thing that will happen is it'll say, for some reason, the credit card didn't work. Do you want to try a different one? I've heard stories of people burning through two credit cards before they finally figured out it was a scam."
A common way scammers get you to put in your credit card information is by asking for a $1.00 credit card transaction to access the stream, but Niedert said that is just a way to get your credit card numbers and steal as much money as possible from your account.
"What they want you to do is think that you're making a charge per dollar just to have the access and to legitimize yourself, when in fact, all they're doing is you're giving them an okay to charge the credit card with whatever. And then that's why they run up those charges," he said. "They're charging up 1000s and 1000s of dollars in charges that are illegitimate, and by the time they get with a credit card company to get it shut down, there's a lot of money already missing from the account."
Typically, you will not have to pay or listen to watch or listen to high school sports if it is a regular season game. Most of the time, you can't watch a game but can listen to it. You should be able to stream the game online or on the radio for free.
Any legitimate stream to listen to or watch a game will come from your local school district, the Iowa High School Athletic Association or the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Niedert said the legitimate streams usually won't be promoted on social media by anyone other than the school district or Booster Club.
In many cases, Niedert said these scams are originating overseas.
"When the scammers operate, they usually operate out of one central place, wherever that's overseas, and they're all trying to do the same thing," he said. "They get paid on a commission just like salesmen and saleswomen in the United States, so they take a commission off everything they steal."
If you become a scam victim, Niedert said you should report it to your local police department. They can give you a case number to hand either to your bank or credit card company when you try to get the stolen money back.
Niedert said you should also report it to the Federal Trade Commission because it helps authorities gather information and target and tack down overseas scammers.