Authorities release identity of deceased Decatur County man

DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The identity of a Decatur County man whose body was found next to a burnt vehicle in late-November has been released.
According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the man's identity has been revealed as 69-year-old Michael Moulds of Corydon.
Investigation efforts revealed that Mould's vehicle became stuck in a field and caught fire.
An autopsy determined that Moulds suffered no physical trauma. The final autopsy results are pending toxicology reports.
According to authorities, foul play is not suspected.