Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Hazardous travel from wintry weather later today into
tonight...

.A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this
afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will
favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa.
The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across
northern Iowa, where 3 to 5 inches should be common by late
Friday morning. The snow will create areas of hazardous travel
conditions due to slick and covered roads along with visibility
reductions. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and
Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible.
This would lead to slick conditions, particularly on elevated
surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
an inch. Highest snow accumulations toward the Minnesota
border.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact this evening's commute as well as Friday
morning's commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Authorities release identity of deceased Decatur County man

DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The identity of a Decatur County man whose body was found next to a burnt vehicle in late-November has been released.

According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the man's identity has been revealed as 69-year-old Michael Moulds of Corydon.

Investigation efforts revealed that Mould's vehicle became stuck in a field and caught fire.

An autopsy determined that Moulds suffered no physical trauma. The final autopsy results are pending toxicology reports.

According to authorities, foul play is not suspected.