Ashton Kutcher steps down as Board Chairman of his nonprofit organization amid backlash

IOWA (KWWL) -- Actor Ashton Kutcher has stepped down as Chairman of the Board of his nonprofit organization Thorn, an organization that combats child sexual exploitation, according to NBC News.
The moves comes after Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis received backlash after they wrote letters of support for convicted rapist and co-star of "That 70's Show" Danny Masterson.
Kucther, Kunis and Masterson each starred in "That 70's Show" in the late 1990's and early 2000's.
Masterson was sentenced this month to serve 30 years to life in prison for the rapes of two women around two decades ago.
In their letters of support of Masterson ahead of his sentencing, the couple described Masterson as "an excellent role model."
According to NBC News, Kutcher released a statement saying, "I cannot allow my error in judgment to distract from our efforts and the children we serve."