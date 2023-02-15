 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Expected to Impact Portions of Southern into
Central Iowa on Tonight into Thursday...

.Another storm is set to begin affecting Iowa by tonight with snow
spreading into southern and central Iowa then persist into
Thursday before ending by later in the day.  Moderate to heavy
snow amounts are forecast along with strong winds producing areas
of blowing snow.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
The lower amounts are expected toward the north side of the
advisory area.

* WHERE...Portions of west central into central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some of the heaviest snow is expected
around the time of the morning commute on Thursday. Be prepared
for slick roads, poor visibilities during this time and allow
extra time to reach your destination.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Arguments will be held in a case relating to a local schools transgender policy

  Updated
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. (KWWL) - Former VP Mike Pence will be in Iowa today to speak at a parents rights rally. The rally will take place at the Pizza Ranch on Westdale Drive Southwest in Cedar Rapids at 3 p.m. this afternoon.

The rally comes on the day of opening arguments in the case between Parents Defending Education and Linn-Mar Community School District. The case is related to a transgender policy that was approved in April of 2022 by the Linn-Mar Community School Board.

The group "Parents Defending Education" filed a lawsuit against the district in August of 2022.

The policy states any student in seventh grade or above can set a "Gender Support Plan" about facilities they use without their parent's permission.This includes bathrooms, locker rooms, as well as what gender they choose to room with on overnight trips, regardless of the gender they were assigned at birth.

The district has been following this policy for several years as discrimination is prohibited under state and federal law.

However, use of these facilities for cisgender children hadn't been formally codified into the school bylaws.

Those filing the lawsuit say the new policy intentionally left parents in the dark over students' gender identification.

Former VP Mike Pence will be condemning the policy and promoting parental rights at the rally in Cedar Rapids.

KWWL reached out to the Linn-Mar Community School District for comment, and the district said they cannot comment on pending litigation.