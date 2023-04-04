Archbishop Michael Jackels retires from Archdiocese of Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The leader of the Archdiocese of Dubuque is retiring immediately.
According to a press release, Pope Francis has granted Archbishop Michael Jackels' request to retire early for health reasons. His retirement is effective today.
Archbishop Jackels has been with the Archdiocese of Dubuque for almost 10 years. In the press release, Archbishop Jackels said he leaves with gratitude for the opportunity to serve, fond memories, and contrition for anyone who took offense at him.
Until a new Archbishop of Dubuque is named, Bishop Richard Pates, a retired Bishop of Des Moines, has been appointed by Pope Francis as Apostolic Administrator.
