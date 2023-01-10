Arboreta staff members still waiting to receive payment

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- KWWL has been following up with the staff that have yet to receive payment at the Iowa City Rehab and Health Care Center. Over the weekend, KWWL has learned more about the issues they face - and how they extend to all of the healthcare centers run by parent company Arboreta.
KWWL caught back up with Rachel Roos and Jessica McDonald, the two nurses we spoke with last week. They say that they have been paid now, but not in the full amount. Neither of them have heard when the rest of the money is coming.
Roos says that she did not receive the full $6,5000 she was expecting from her paycheck. She claims that it is missing around $500. $200 was from the bonus she was supposed to receive for working Christmas, as well as for the two shifts she worked on the 4th and 5th.
McDonald says that she still hasn't been paid, and has received no clear answer for when it is coming. She says that the wait is wearing down on her.
McDonald said, "It’s affecting my credit, it's affecting my bills being paid, it's affecting a lot. It shouldn't be this way, when you go to work you should get paid for what you went to work for.”
When KWWL reached out to Arboreta Health Care, they sent a statement from their CEO Louis Collier. The statement said that of the 450 employees impacted by the delay, all of them will receive that pay by Wednesday.
McDonald says that this timeline was not relayed to her at any point, despite multiple attempts to contact leadership. Roos says that communication has continued to be just as difficult for her.