Arboreta employees provide update on status of their pay

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Some Arboreta employees have provided an update on the status of their missing paychecks.
Jessica Smith McDonald has now received her original paycheck. However, she and her co-worker Rachel Roos say that they are still both waiting for holiday pay and the bonus Arboreta promised due to the delay.
McDonald previously told KWWL that the delay in payment was affecting her credit and ability to pay bills.
She said, "It’s affecting my credit, it's affecting my bills being paid, it's affecting a lot. It shouldn't be this way, when you go to work you should get paid for what you went to work for.”
They say that while the wait itself has caused damage they're not sure the money can repair, this is still a good step forward.
