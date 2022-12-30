Animal Rescue League of Iowa seeking donations for dog stranded at Des Moines Airport

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is seeking donations after a dog was discovered tied up and alone at the Des Moines Airport on Thursday.
According to a Facebook post, Animal Services responded to a call about a dog tied up outside of the airport. Airline workers told ARL that the dog was unable to travel on the cross-country flight because the owner did not have a kennel for the dog.
They also said that the owner left with the dog, and then soon returned without the dog, and proceeded to board a flight.
The 1-year-old dog, who ARL named Allie, was later found tied up outside of the airport.
ARL said in the post, "Allie is incredibly sweet and is now safe in our care and loving attention from our staff team. The incident is still an active investigation, and more details will be released as they are able to be shared. This pup is just one of the 10,000+ pets the ARL has cared for already this year."
