Animal Rescue League of Iowa removes dozens of cats from home

Iowa (KWWL) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says its Mobile Rescue Team saved 46 sick cats and kittens from an unsafe home.
The team had received a call about a family that couldn't provide for the rapidly multiplying number of cats in the home.
According to a Facebook post, they say that when a team entered the house on Wednesday, there was a strong ammonia smell, burning their eyes and throats.
The post says cats and kittens were walking on a feces-covered floor. According to the team, it was difficult to be in the home for a few minutes due to the unsanitary conditions. The team began loading the pets into clean carriers immediately.
The team says that the kittens are in the most critical condition. Many of the kittens are thin, with their eyes so infected that they're matted shut. They also have upper respiratory infections that lead them to sneeze constantly.
All of the cats and kittens reportedly had fleas and ear mites, which are dangerous for the small size of the kittens.
The team says, "At a time when our animal numbers are already so high, we desperately need your help to provide critical medical treatments and ongoing care for these kittens and cats … and ensure we can always answer the next call for help whenever it may come."
Donations to help the pets can be made here.
KWWL asked for more information regarding where and when this rescue happened. A spokeswoman for the League said she could not provide specific details due to confidentiality reasons.