Ames Police wear oven mitts to beat the heat

AMES, Iowa (CNN) -- When it's so hot it feels like an oven...why not dress the part?
This Police Officer in Ames, Iowa is poking fun at the heat by wearing oven mitts as a joke.
Driving today in Iowa be like…#heatindex pic.twitter.com/QFgUN2mCTM— Ames Police (@AmesPolice) August 23, 2023
The city has a record high for August 23rd after hitting about a hundred degrees.
It's so hot some schools are cancelling class, and a local ice cream shop is closed until Friday. The owners say they're worried the heat could break their outdoor cooler.