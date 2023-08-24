 Skip to main content
Ames Police wear oven mitts to beat the heat

  • Updated
Ames Police Officer wearing oven mitts in heat
Ames Police Department

AMES, Iowa (CNN) -- When it's so hot it feels like an oven...why not dress the part?

This Police Officer in Ames, Iowa is poking fun at the heat by wearing oven mitts as a joke.

The city has a record high for August 23rd after hitting about a hundred degrees. 

It's so hot some schools are cancelling class, and a local ice cream shop is closed until Friday. The owners say they're worried the heat could break their outdoor cooler.

