Ames Police release identity of Iowa State student found dead near campus

AMES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Ames Police Department has identified the student who was found dead at her apartment near the Iowa State University campus on Thursday.
Police responded to 425 Welch Avenue at 11:40 a.m. on Thursday where they found 20-year-old Emma Timmer dead on her balcony. Timmer was a resident of apartment 303, and was a student at Iowa State University.
According to a press release, the resident of apartment 203 located Timmer on her balcony.
Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy, and the investigation remains active. Ames Police say there is no threat to the community.
The Police Department is also working to provide University students with services for affected students.
Anyone with additional information on the incident is being asked to contact the Ames Police at 515-239-5133.