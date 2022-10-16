Americans For Independent Living set to help veterans with its major fundraiser November 11

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) Americans For Independent Living continues its local effort to help military veterans in several areas.
The AFIL mission: Empowering Veterans in need by providing transitional resources.
AFIL has been doing that since its founding by Executive Director, Tim Combs, in 2015.
A registered 5031 (c)(3) non-profit, AFIL helps provide our area veterans in several areas, including traditional housing, providing furniture, helping with home modifications and providing key resource information.
AFIL's major annual fundraising event, Music with a Mission, is coming up on Veterans Day, November 11, at the Bien VenU Event Center, 7400 Hudson Road, in Cedar Falls. The event will feature an evening of entertainment, with Live music from four different bands, and plenty of food and drink.
Proceeds from the Music with a Mission event will benefit AFIL's ongoing Transitional Housing Program for homeless veterans. You can find AFIL on Facebook and on its official webpage.
Tickets to Music with a Mission can be purchased right now. Each paid admission includes two drink tickets and free hors d'ouvres.
AFIL is currently located at 904 West 4th street in Waterloo, but has plans to move into the old Slumberland building on University Avenue in a few months
AFIL works closely with Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Office, and veterans should be also contact that office for key information on military benefits.
You can contact AFIL to set up an appointment at 319-232-2552. The AFIL office on West 4th Street is open by appointment only.
One area Veteran was asked how has his involvement with AFIL benefitted him in terms of increasing his quality of life. Here's Dan's answer.
“That is an easy question, my involvement with AFIL has been better than I could have imagined because I am a stubborn guy and it’s hard for me to ask for help. But when I do ask for help, they do not make me feel bad. They make me feel like I am asking from a friend, not an organization."
Dan added, "When I got out of the hospital last year and requested some pants, they came back with not only pants, but cleaning supplies, rags, socks, food, and so much more. They made me feel like I was a human being and that I have a sense of worth. Something that I have not had for a majority of my lifetime and I am so grateful for that. Guys like me do not have a whole lot of sense of worth and how they’ve helped me, you cannot put a price tag on that, there’s just no words for it.”
You can help AFIL in several ways, including a monetary donation, volunteering, donating furniture or donating real estate to be turned into veteran housing.
The AFIL staff consists of:
Teresa Tjadan, Director of Operations.
Amanda Erpelding, Administrative Assistant.
Herman Wise, Veteran Site Manager.
AFIL Board Members are:
Wendell Lupkes, President
Deanna Wheeler, Secretary
Deon Clabby, Vice President
Trent Hunter, Treasurer
Kelly Sullivan, Board Member
Tim Combs, founder and Executive Director
Tim and Kelly Sullivan stop by KWWL-TV for this week's edition of