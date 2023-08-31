Amended lawsuit alleges water leaks and H-VAC system led to fatal Davenport apartment collapse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) -- An amended lawsuit alleges that water leaks and the placement of an H-VAC unit led to the deadly Davenport apartment collapse in late May.
The allegation was made in an amended lawsuit that was filed by residents impacted by the building collapse. In the lawsuit, building owner Andrew Wold and his LLC are accused of negligence for failure to maintain the building.
Branden Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien were killed in the building collapse. Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Wold and the city of Davenport in the months since.
In July, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation announced that they were investigating the collapse, citing that they had reason to believe crimes were committed leading up to the collapse.