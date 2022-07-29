All area Heroes invited to Sgt. Jim Smith's home church August 6

JESUP, Iowa (KWWL) If you're a hero, you're invited to the church Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith called home in Jesup.
Jesup Bible Fellowship, home church of the late Sgt. Smith, is inviting all heroes and their families to its free outdoor 'Hero Weekend,' Saturday, August 6, at the church in Jesup. (152 South Street)
The invitation is being extended to all law enforcement personnel, current military and veterans, first responders, corrections officers, EMS, firefighters, conservation officers and their families.
Come to Jesup Bible Fellowship August 6, from 2 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for a family-friendly day of fun, food and entertainment.
There will be activities for kids and adults, Live music and plenty of food.
Bring your lawn chairs. It's a free outdoor event to honor all of our local and area heroes.