Alive & Running bringing suicide prevention speaker Emma Benoit to the Cedar Valley in June

DUNKERTON, Iowa, (KWWL)
Alive & Running, the area suicide prevention non-profit, based in Dunkerton, will welcome a special guest for its annual two-day event June 16 and 17.
Nationally known suicide prevention speaker, Emma Benoit is coming to Waterloo and Dunkerton to help spread the message of suicide prevention and awareness.
Emma will attend the Alive & Running annual suicide prevention and Mental Health Awareness night at the Waterloo Bucks game Monday night, June 12 at 6:30 p.m.
Later that week, Emma will attend the annual Alive & Running Friday Night Remembrance Ceremony at Dunkerton High School, beginning in the Dunkerton H.S. gymnasium and a showing of Emma's life-story documentary called 'My Ascension.'
The public is invited to attend this free event, at which, Emma will take questions from the audience.
Following the movie showing, Emma will also attend the Remembrance Luminary Ceremony outside, which honors victims of suicide.
She'll also be at the annual 5k walk/run the next morning, which takes the runners and walkers through the streets of Dunkerton.
Nearly six years ago, in the summer before her senior year in high school, then 16-year Emma tried to take her own life and nearly succeeded.
Emma says she regretted what she had done from the moment she pulled the trigger. Now, she speaks to people all across the country about her regret and ongoing efforts to keep others from making the same, near fatal, mistake.
A shotgun blast severed her carotid artery and led to a spinal cord injury, which left her paralyzed.
Emma has become a nationally known suicide prevention and awareness speaker and is making her 3rd trip to Iowa to spread her message on suicide prevention.
Registration for the 5krun/walk is currently open through ChronoTrack.
Alive & Running Co-Founder, Troy Belmer, stops by the KWWL-TV studio to talk about Emma's visit for this week's edition of The Steele Report.