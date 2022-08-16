Agriculture Secretary Vilsack visiting Iowa on Thursday to discuss agricultural issues

WOODWARD, Iowa (KWWL) -- U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will be in Iowa on Thursday to discuss efforts to help America's developers expand to global markets.
Vilsack will be joining U.S. Representative Cindy Axne and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai at a family-operated farm in Woodward.
They'll discuss the Biden-Harris Administration's efforts to help America’s producers develop and maintain global markets for the full spectrum of American farm and food products.
Other topics will include agricultural export revenue, creating jobs, and highlighting how the Inflation Reduction Act will fight against rising costs.
Climate change, investing in clean energy infrastructure, lowering prescription drug costs, and strengthening American energy security will also be discussed.