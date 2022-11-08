After delay, numbers drawn for world-record $1.9 billion Powerball prize

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The wait to see if anyone is a billionaire is over.
After a delay, lottery officials drew the numbers for a world-record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot this morning. The winning numbers drawn were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and Powerball 10.
The drawing was supposed to take place last night. Instead, the Lottery Commission announced a delay in announcing the results due to a participating lottery having a processing issue.
According to lottery officials, Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected.
The extra time allowed the required security protocols to be completed, lottery officials said.
A reminder, you can watch the Powerball drawing every Monday and Wednesday night during the KWWL News at 10.