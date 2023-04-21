After community wide effort to save it, La Porte City golf course holds reopening

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- The La Porte City Golf Club held a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Friday evening to celebrate the communities efforts to keep the course open.
Last fall, the course was slated to shut down until members of the community rallied to save the course.
In early September, the then-owner announced plans to shut the nine-hole golf course down and sell it off as farmland. At the time, the owner said they were open to keeping the course open, but no options made sense.
In less than two weeks, the community rallied to propose solutions and worked to keep the course open.
"It shows that no matter how big or how small a community is, there are so many people that this course has impacted throughout their life. My grandparents, my children, just across the board, so many people in town," Kirstien Slater said. "We had people donating from Washington, Idaho, Nevada, all over the United States that didn't want to see it fail, and they know how much it means to the community to have something like this."
In the span of nine days, community members raised enough money to repurchase the course and keep it open.
"It's really taken off more than we even maybe envisioned, but to have something like this in such a small community is important to many members and people in the community," Slater said. "To have somewhere for kids to enjoy, a place for adults to hang out on the weekends and just have fun."
They formed a new nonprofit to run the course. Slater is the president of the Board of Directors.
"The board of directors has been working hard every week since November to get the course open and ready," Slater said. "We're just really excited to see how many people come and show up to help just celebrate that we are still open."
Since the nonprofit took over, volunteers and golf club members have been working to clean up the course. They cut down more than 80 trees.
Slater said the board started from scratch and has spent the last several months laying the foundation for the La Porte City Golf Club's future. Their main priority is making sure the course is set up for success down the road.
"Obviously, in the past, there have been things that were done that maybe didn't work out the best, and so we are just trying to figure out what those things are, whether they're financial things, maintenance things on the course, and support the course not only for this year but for 10, 15 or 20 years down the road," Slater said. "Each year, I'm sure it'll just continue to grow, and we'll have things come up that we'll have to figure out as they come."
The event Friday night featured a ribbon cutting, an information session with board members and a DJ. The night was about thanking the many people who had a hand in saving the course and ensuring these nine holes will be here for the people of the La Porte City community and surrounding ones to enjoy for years to come.
"It's going to take many hands to keep it going for the rest of this year for the next five to 10 years, so it is always going to be important to support your local community, and we say that a lot, but I truly mean it. You have to support the things in your town to see them flourish in a town of 2500 people," Slater said. "I would love to see that continue to grow and have you know more members join from out of town. But remember that it wouldn't take long to return to how it was. So we need to continue to contribute, be active, be part of events, and be out here."
The board is trying to bring in people from surrounding communities through different golf tournaments like a lady's tournament and a family one.
"We are just trying to get all age groups out here," Slater said.
For the current and past generations, it is a point of pride the course is still around, hopefully for many more years for the generations to come to enjoy.
"The amount of young kids and young adults that we see out here daily is just so incredible," Slater said. "This is a sport that you learn young you play it for the rest of your life. It means a lot to be part of something in a small community and see it take off and flourish and do so well."