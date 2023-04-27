Adventureland implementing new chaperone policies for 2023 season

ALTOONA, Iowa (KWWL) -- New chaperone policies will be implemented at Adventureland this season.
Beginning on opening day on May 6, guests 17 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult who is at least 21 years old in order to enter the park after 4:00 p.m.
The park has also enacted a one bag per guest rule. The maximum size bag allowed is 15x15x15 inches.
Guests will also need to pass a weapons detection system at the front gate. Signage will be posted to inform guests of the area.
