Adventureland auctions off log from former log ride for children's charity

ALTOONA, Iowa (KWWL) – Did you ever want to take home a log from the original log ride at Adventureland? If so, the park has the opportunity for you. One of the remaining logs from the ride is up for auction with the proceeds going to a children’s charity.
The non-profit Give Kids the World tries to fulfill the wishes of critically-ill children and their families by providing vacations to the organization’s resort in central Florida. Hundreds of Iowa families have benefited from the charity according to Adventureland management.
"We are excited to offer a one-of-a-kind opportunity to own a piece of Adventureland history while supporting Give Kids the World Village," said Mike Lusky, Adventureland General Manager. "By participating in this auction, not only will fans have a chance to own a cherished piece of Adventureland's history, but they will also be contributing to Give Kids the World Village, which has helped thousands of families here in Iowa and across the country."
The log up for auction comes from the ride that greeted riders at Adventureland from 1974 to 2015. The park recently added a new log ride, Draken Falls, as its replacement. The auction is being held on eBay and the auction can be found here.