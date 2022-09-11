A Run to Remember family-friendly event will honor Kevin Dill & bring awareness to Dementia in Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) Kevin Dill is in a battle for his memory. '
The former Executive Director of the Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Office is fighting Lewy Body dementia, which is slowly taking away Kevin's memory and his ability to speak and reason.
That's why Kevin wants you to run with him on Saturday, October 8, in the first annual Kevin Dill Run to Remember 5k Run/Walk in downtown Waterloo.
Main Street Waterloo is partnering with Rotary Club of the Cedar Valley to host this first annual event, featuring Live Music and information booths, in addition to the 10 o'clock run on the morning of Saturday, October 8.
There will be 'Day of' registration.
Register for A Run Too Remember here.
The run/walk will start in the parking lot of the TechWorks campus on Westfield Avenue, next to the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel.
The money raised will be donated to Dementia Friendly Cedar Valley,
the Lewy Body Dementia Association, and Waterloo's Veterans Way.
Jessica Rucker, Executive Director of Main Street Waterloo, joins Kevin Dill to talk about A Run To Remember for this week's edition of The Steele Report.