A mayor, teacher and father: Fairbank community remembers mayor killed in car crash

FAIRBANK, Iowa (KWWL)- It was a tough day in the town of Fairbank and surrounding communities as family and friends gave their final "goodbyes" to a mayor, teacher and father.
Gregory Michael Harter tragically died in an accident involving a driver's education vehicle on Highway 218 near Janesville on Monday morning. The crash injured three others, two of them teens.
"I don't think anybody in this world would not take the deal you are doing something you love right up until the end," Glen Snyder said, "Mike did that to his last day, and what he loved was working with kids."
In his 71 years on earth, Harter touched the lives of people across the state. Many gathered in Fairbank on Friday afternoon for a celebration of life for Harter at Wapsie Valley High School. Those who knew him remembered him as a family man, teacher, friend and community leader.
His niece Bradi Crozier said the school gym was the perfect location because, to Mike, it was home.
"This is a place he loved," Crozier said. "It brought him so much joy."
Mike served as the principal at Wapsie Valley High School for 11 years. He watched his sons play basketball in that gym and officiated plenty of games there.
"He never stopped teaching," Marty McKowen said. "It did not have to be in a classroom. He taught all the time and was willing to lend a hand to anybody who needed help and teach them to help them get through what they were going through."
Mike loved sports and was a fixture at Wapsie Valley varsity basketball games, cheering on the Warriors. On Friday, organizers left an empty seat on the bottom row of the visitor's section where he always sat.
He also loved baseball and the New York Yankees. Mike's son Andy said Mike wanted to name him after former Yankees player Thurman Munson, but his wife Marla vetoed that.
"The man I was lucky enough to call my dad was not just a coach and teacher during work time. He was my coach and teacher all the time," Andy said. "He was always teaching me, even if I was not always interested. He taught me how to throw a baseball and swing a bat left-handed, even though I am right-handed."
Mike was retired, but his sister Patti said you would never know it by looking at him.
"Mike was probably the most employed retired person I knew," she said. "After 'retiring,' he would still substitute teach, take interim assignments, officiate all kinds of sports, was mayor and taught drivers education."
Voters elected Harter Fairbank's mayor in 2018. He served on the city council for two years before that.
"My Uncle Mike loved his community, and I think that is evident by all of you here today," Brandi said. "Wherever he lived over the years, he got involved and did the jobs other people did not want to do. He did them with honor, and whatever he was given, whatever task he took on, he did it well."
Those who knew him said his love for his family and passion for the community was on display daily.
"It destroys me my dad will miss seeing three of his five kids graduate from high school," Andy said. "He will miss their games, their proms, their dance recitals. The marriage of his first grandson. He already had a suit picked out."
Mike is a remembered husband, a father, a grandfather, a brother, a friend and a co-worker. Like any good teacher, Mike's lessons will live long after he is gone.
"We are all going to miss him at various times and in different ways," Patti said. "Mike would be the first to tell you not to grieve but to think of him fondly."
After the service, his family held a reception at the American Legion in Fairbank. A sign outside the building says "deepest sympathies to the Harter Family."
A sign on the door said City Hall closed early at noon Friday to allow city staff to attend the service. It will reopen at 9 a.m. on Monday.
Gregory "Mike" Harter is survived by his wife Marla, sons Andy and Ryan and their five kids, as well as two brothers and a sister and many nieces and nephews.