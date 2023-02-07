CEDAR FALLS(KWWL)--the Ninth ranked Cedar Falls Boys Basketball team dominated Dubuque Wahlert in a battle of Mississippi Valley Conference rivals.
9th ranked Cedar Falls beats Dubuque Wahlert 75-36 in Boys Basketball
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
