Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Hazardous travel from wintry weather later today into
tonight...

.A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this
afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will
favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa.
The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across
northern Iowa, where 3 to 5 inches should be common by late
Friday morning. The snow will create areas of hazardous travel
conditions due to slick and covered roads along with visibility
reductions. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and
Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible.
This would lead to slick conditions, particularly on elevated
surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
an inch. Highest snow accumulations toward the Minnesota
border.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact this evening's commute as well as Friday
morning's commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

81st anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

  • Updated
  • 0

(CNN) - Wednesday marks the 81st anniversary of Japan's attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

The Japanese Imperial Navy launched the strike on December 7, 1941, drawing the United States into World War II. More than 2,000 Americans were killed.

The bombings also destroyed a significant number of U.S. battleships and planes.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt gave a speech to Congress the following day, famously calling the day of the attack "A date which will live in infamy."

Shortly thereafter, Congress passed a declaration of war against Japan, marking the official beginning of America's role in WWII.