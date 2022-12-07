81st anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

(CNN) - Wednesday marks the 81st anniversary of Japan's attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
The Japanese Imperial Navy launched the strike on December 7, 1941, drawing the United States into World War II. More than 2,000 Americans were killed.
The bombings also destroyed a significant number of U.S. battleships and planes.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt gave a speech to Congress the following day, famously calling the day of the attack "A date which will live in infamy."
Shortly thereafter, Congress passed a declaration of war against Japan, marking the official beginning of America's role in WWII.