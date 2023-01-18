75-year-old Darlington man missing since October

DARLINGTON, Wisconsin (KWWL) -- The Darlington Police Department is looking for more information on the whereabouts of 75-year-old Eugene Taylor.
Taylor has been unaccounted for since October 11, 2022. Taylor is a dual resident of Darlington, Wisconsin and Seward, Alaska.
According to his friends and family, they believe that Taylor is suffering from dementia.
He is described as 6 feet tall, 240 pounds, and has grey hair. He is known to hitchhike and receive rides from friends.
Anyone with information about Taylor's whereabouts is asked to call the Darlington Police Department at 608-776-4981.