7 people treated for carbon monoxide exposure in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- 7 people were transported to a hospital after a carbon monoxide leak in Marion early Friday morning.
The Marion Fire Department responded to an apartment on 560 Bentley Drive around 12:13 a.m. on Friday.
Seven people were transported from the apartment to local hospitals for treatment. Some people have already been released from the hospital, though one patient was transported to Iowa City for further treatment.
Police say that some small pets were also affected, but gave no word on their condition.
The cause of the carbon monoxide leak is believed to have been from a faulty water heater that served the apartment building.