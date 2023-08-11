6-year old Iowa girl now thriving after two heart surgeries will be honored at Cedar Valley Heart Walk

(LAWLER) Six-year old Kemper Kleiss is thriving these days, despite having to undergo two heart surgeries very young in her life.
Of her daughter, Kemper's Mom, Emily Kleiss, says "She has tricuspid atresia. Her blood flow was not working the right way. When she was first born, they heard that murmur, and then she had a dusty blue color, that you could kind of see she wasn't a pink baby."
The Kleiss family lives in rural Lawler, in eastern Chickasaw County, where Kemper gets support from her two older brothers, Rowan and Esdon.
Kemper and the Kleiss family will be honored at the annual Cedar Valley Heart Walk coming up Saturday, August 19, at the Mudd Advertising campus in Cedar Falls.
Kemper's Dad, Dustin, says it was a tough time for the family.
"It was terrifying. You thought you might not bring your daughter home. It's a terrible feeling. They wanted to take her to Iowa City, because we delivered in Mason City. We had to sit around and wait. You can't just drive her there. They had to take an ambulance, so, you sit around and wait for an ambulance to come up from Iowa City. Then, you can't go with her. You have to hand her off right away. That was not a great feeling."
Emily says those first few months were stressful on the family.
"We had to monitor her oxygen those first, well, very regularly, and, then she had her first open heart surgery. That rerouted some stuff from the neck, like
the chest through the neck area, and then she grew, and kind of outgrew that procedure. Then we did the second surgery that will help her long term."
Kemper is doing very well right now and Emily is hopeful Kemper will not need additional surgeries.
Kemper is being honored at the annual Cedar Valley Heart Walk on Saturday, August 19 in Cedar Falls.