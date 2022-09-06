 Skip to main content
6-year-old injured by four dogs in Chickasaw County dog-attack

  Updated
NASHUA, Iowa (KWWL) -- A 6-year-old was injured in a dog attack involving four Wheaten Terriers in Nashua last weekend.

The Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office received a call about the attack at 3:51 p.m. on Saturday, September 3. The attack took place on Panama Street.

KWWL has learned that the 6-year-old received injuries to the head and neck area. The child was transported to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

The four Terriers will be euthanized by a veterinarian.

No other details are available at this time.

