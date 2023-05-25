5th Arrest in Dubuque Murder

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A fifth person was arrested in connection with a murder in Dubuque.
Police said 28-year-old Terry Valrie was arrested Thursday by the US Marshals Service in Rock Island County, Illinois.
He's charged with 1st Degree Murder and 1st Degree Robbery for the death of Lonnie Burns. Burns was shot and killed in February 7th.
Jermaine Bolds, Tiarha Godwin, Laniga Hannon and Aaron Johnson are also facing charges in the case.
Police say the investigation is still underway and more charges are possible.