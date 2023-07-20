5th anniversary of devastating Marshalltown tornado

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KWWL) -- Five years ago this week, people in Marshalltown began picking up the pieces after a devastating tornado tore through the community in 2018.
The tornado caused significant damage to homes and businesses, but nobody was killed. Hundreds of homes and businesses were hit, including the courthouse, which lost the spire off of the clock tower.
The courthouse was flooded from the storm, and the Riverside Cemetery also suffered severe damage. Dozens of people had to relocate as a result of the tornado.
The Marshalltown Fire Chief, David Rierson, recounted the recovery efforts from across the state.
Rierson said, "When it came to the response, all the volunteer agencies in Marshalltown assisted and then from outside of Marshall county as well. We had when it came to the clean up, public works, I mean we had people from Polk County, Story County, Boone County coming in to help us.”
Marshalltown Mayor Joel Greer says that the town was forever changed on July 19, 2018, but he says that positives came out of the tragedy. Mayor Greer says that the town grew closer in the aftermath of the tornado.
Mayor Greer said, "Then there’s a spirit in town, that is making the town grow. I’m not sure we would have had the same sense of verve and attract new industry in the town like we would have if we hadn’t had the tornado.”
A total of 21 tornadoes hit Iowa on that day. The worst damage was seen in Pella, Bondurant, and Marshalltown.